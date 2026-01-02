Tezpur University stakeholders welcome MoE probe but vow to continue stir

Students, teachers and employees of Tezpur University have welcomed the Ministry of Education’s decision to constitute an enquiry committee to examine the ongoing crisis at the central university, including allegations levelled against Vice-Chancellor Shambhu Nath Singh.

However, they have made it clear that their agitation will not be fully withdrawn until the committee’s findings deliver what they describe as justice for all stakeholders.

The Assam-based university, located in Sonitpur district on the north bank of the Brahmaputra, has been gripped by sustained protests since mid-September.

The agitation reached a symbolic milestone earlier this week, with protesters observing a 24-hour hunger strike to mark 100 days of their movement against alleged irregularities under the current vice-chancellor’s tenure.

In an order issued on Wednesday, the Ministry of Education asked Singh to proceed on leave and announced the formation of a three-member enquiry committee to investigate the allegations against him. The panel has been given up to three months to submit its report.

In a joint statement, the Tezpur University Teachers’ Association, the Tezpur University Non-Teaching Employees’ Association and student representatives thanked the ministry for what they called a decisive intervention in a prolonged institutional crisis.