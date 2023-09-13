Parents tell children there's no going back: Police

One of the major reasons behind poor mental health of students in this coaching hub that often prompts them to take the extreme step is "parents telling them there is no going back", according to police and district officials attempting preventive measures as record student suicides rock "Kota factory".

Top coaching institutes also claim that majority parents refuse to accept feedback provided to them and want their children to continue anyway in their preparation for engineering and medical entrance exams.

From reaching out to parents about possible signs of depression in their child, no aptitude for the particular subject or career, inability to live away from home, police and coaching institutes say their communications to parents about such issues are often met with resistance and majority of them refuse to accept these.