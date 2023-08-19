Thapan stayed in UP with shooters before killing Moosewala, reveals probe

Sachin Bishnoi, alias Sachin Thapan, who was extradited from Azerbaijan in August in connection with the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, stayed with the gang members even before executing the murder plan, sources in investigating agency have revealed .

At the behest of jailed gangster Lawrance Bishnoi, a farmhouse in Ayodhya was used by shooters for several days, where they practiced firing with their high end weapons imported from across the borders.

The farmhouse belonged to a local leader named Vikas Singh.

Investigating agencies have now begun to identify the Bishnoi gang's associates in Uttar Pradesh. Delhi Police will take Thapan to Ayodhya to

probe the case for further probe and linkage.