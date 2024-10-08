The mystery of the keys to the Delhi CM's bungalow

The Public Works Department (PWD) has sent a letter to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, requesting that he return the keys to the chief minister’s residence at 6 Flagstaff Road.

Although Kejriwal vacated the CM's residence on 4 October and relocated to another bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi, the keys to the Flagstaff Road house are yet to be handed back to the PWD, it is reported.

In a communication addressed to the special secretary to the Chief Minister's Office, Pravesh Ranjan Jha, the PWD expressed concern that the keys, which had initially been handed over to the department, were later taken back.

This 'delay' in receiving the keys again has reportedly hindered routine procedures and is impacting the PWD's allotment of the residence to the current chief minister, Atishi.

Atishi, who is the AAP’s legislator from Kalkaji, was officially allocated her current place at AB-17 Mathura Road when she first became a minister in the Delhi government in March 2023.

The PWD's letter, dated Sunday, 6 October, noted that despite officials personally visiting the CM's residence, the keys had still not been returned.

On Monday, 7 October, chief minister Atishi was seen visiting the residence briefly, as the process of shifting to her new official address to 6 Flagstaff Road began. She also held an introductory meeting there with members of her staff.

Meanwhile, the PWD reiterated its request for the keys, in response to a communication from the Chief Minister’s Office on 5 October, which had asked for the property to be formally allotted to Atishi.

The department has cited ongoing vigilance cases regarding the construction and renovation of the residence, stating that it was “necessary” to inspect the property and take stock of its inventory in detail before reassigning the house.