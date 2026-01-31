The changing face of Banaras

It is said that Kashi exists outside of time. That it is enchanted, otherworldly, incomparable — a riddle, a mystery, a giver of salvation (or moksha in the Hindu tradition). In Kashi, death is considered auspicious. Kashi is soaked in Shiva, steeped in knowledge, a bestower of spiritual powers. The oldest city of this land, Kashi has been described in these very terms in the Puranas — from the Shiva Purana to the Skanda Purana to the Vishnu Purana.

That world is now behind us. This is a different age.

Kashi is keeping pace with the times, turning towards what is called ‘development’. In the process, it’s not just changing its appearance but its imminent character as well. Present day Kashi/ Banaras/ Varanasi seems to have escaped the pages of scripture into the brochures of the tourism industry. Kashi is no longer a repository of ritual or ancient knowledge. Today, the city brings to mind tourism, the hotel industry, food carnivals; it’s a hub of every imaginable kind of street food.

There was a time when Kashi meant broken, narrow lanes; single-track roads; filth at every corner; heaps of garbage; the sluggish crawl of cycle rickshaws; people loitering and spitting paan. Everyone was part of this — Hindu and Muslim alike. Traffic was a nightmare. There were no traffic cops at crossings, no signals. Jams would form anytime, anywhere. Getting from one place to another often felt impossible.

That meaning of Kashi has changed — or is changing. Today, its lanes are paved with neatly laid stone blocks. Walls once permanently stained with paan spit now carry painted narratives of Kashi’s legends. Many roads that were once single-lane have been widened into four-lane thoroughfares. In temple areas, streets and lanes are cleaned two or three times a day; there’s no garbage in sight. Partial cleaning of the ghats and the Ganga itself has changed the city’s appearance.