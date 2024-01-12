The convicts should be hanged or kept in jail for life: Bilkis Bano case eyewitness

The only eyewitness in the Bilkis Bano case has said that the individuals convicted for the gruesome crime must be hanged or jailed for the remainder of their lives and only then would justice be served.

The eyewitness was seven when a mob attacked his cousin Bilkis Bano and others in Limkheda taluka of Gujarat’s Dahod district and killed 14 of them during riots that erupted in 2002 after the Godhra train burning incident.

He is now 28 years old and lives in Ahmedabad with his wife and 5-year-old son.

“I had endured the trauma of watching my loved ones being killed in front of my eyes. I still wake up in the night and scream as those moments haunt me even after all these years,” he said.

On 8 January 2023, the Supreme Court quashed the Gujarat government's decision, taken in August 2022, to prematurely release 11 convicts facing life term for the gang rape of Bilkis Bano and the murder of 14 persons.

“I felt very hurt when they were set free. I am somewhat relieved now because they will be sent behind bars once again. My mother and my elder sister were among the 14 who were killed that day in front of my eyes," he said.