The curious case of Bengal’s ‘ISKCON meals’: fanfare, rollout, then silence

West Bengal has withdrawn its approval to expand the Akshaya Patra meal programme to four districts, just three weeks after approving it, without giving a reason

The programme was launched in Kolkata with considerable fanfare as an ‘ISKCON’ initiative, but eggs had to be supplied separately alongside the vegetarian meals, raising logistical and cost concerns

Court proceedings have highlighted that ISKCON GBC is legally separate from Annamrita and Akshaya Patra, the organisations actually involved in the meal programme

It began with fanfare. It ended with a terse government order and no explanation.

Just three weeks after approving the expansion of its much-publicised ‘ISKCON’ mid-day meal model to four districts, the West Bengal government has quietly withdrawn the plan.

The unexplained reversal has raised questions not only over the government's planning, the cost of supplying eggs alongside vegetarian meals and the readiness of the infrastructure, but also over who was actually running a programme that had been publicly presented as an ISKCON initiative.

An order issued by the School Education Department on 11 September cancelled its 21 August approval allowing the Akshaya Patra Foundation to supply PM POSHAN meals in selected schools in Howrah, Purulia, North 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur. The order said the approval was being withdrawn 'in accordance with the decision taken by the competent authority' and directed that 'no further action' be taken.

That is all it says. There is no explanation for why a plan approved barely three weeks earlier was abandoned, no account of what changed in the interim and no indication of why the government now considers the proposed expansion unworkable.

The silence is striking because the programme had been launched with considerable political fanfare. On 13 July, chief minister Suvendu Adhikari announced that “ISKCON will start supplying midday meals to schools in Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal from 1 August”. He said the organisation would provide “some subsidy” and that “the food will be of very high quality”.

Around the same time, the government raised the cooking allocation for primary-school meals from Rs 6.78 to Rs 10 per child per day. A central kitchen was opened at Taratala in Kolkata on 1 August. The first phase was designed to cover around 44,000 children in 500 schools, with a stated target of eventually reaching 2.5 lakh students. Adhikari inaugurated the kitchen and took part in a yajna before operations began.

The four-district expansion approved three weeks later was supposed to take this model beyond Kolkata. Instead, on 11 September, it disappeared from the government's plans.