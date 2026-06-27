What’s on the plate?

During his time as leader of the opposition and in the run-up to the 2026 assembly elections, Suvendu Adhikari frequently used the term ‘sticker badal’ (change of sticker) to ridicule Mamata Banerjee’s welfare regime. Adhikari’s contention was that Banerjee merely repackaged central schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana as Banglar Bari or Pathashree. Adhikari wouldn’t tire of saying that the TMC was all about replacing the old sticker with a new one to claim ownership of the scheme.

Now that he has replaced Banerjee as chief minister, Adhikari is either renaming those very programmes or dismantling them. Where a new scheme (like Ayushman Bharat) is replacing an old one (Swasthya Sathi), the new administration’s message is that they are not just changing the stickers but fundamentally altering how the welfare programme is targeted and funded. Vying for attention are 90-odd social welfare schemes of the Mamata Banerjee government at an annual outlay of nearly Rs 1.8 lakh crore, or 45 per cent of budgetary expenditure.

The BJP government has retained that expenditure envelope while replacing the TMC’s Bengali nomenclature — Lakshmir (pronounced Lokkhir in Bengali) Bhandar, Swasthya Sathi, Banglar Yuva) with Hindi/Hindu-coded names (like Annapurna) or PM-branded Central schemes. The outlays have been retained but attributions and name associations redirected.

This makeover of welfare schemes became clear in the maiden budget of new state finance minister Swapan Dasgupta presented on 22 June. The budget pivoted significantly toward aligning with Central policies, aggressive job creation and real estate and industrial deregulation. The major policy shift involves the ‘double engine’ integration, which officials estimate has unlocked nearly Rs 40,000 crore in previously withheld or paused Central funds.