The Don debacle: NCP nominates Nawab Malik over BJP’s objections
The fuss is over the former minister's alleged connections to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim; but apparently Ajit Pawar is unmoved by his Mahayuti allies’ disapproval
The NCP led by Ajit Pawar on Tuesday, 29 October, nominated former minister Nawab Malik from Mankhurd Shivajinagar constituency, ignoring the objections raised by its Mahayuti ally, the BJP.
The BJP has warned that they will not campaign for Nawab Malik, given his alleged links with underworld kingpin Dawood Ibrahim.
Tuesday was the last date for filing nomination papers.
Nawab Malik, who is currently the legislator from Anushakti Nagar, will move to the adjoining Mankhurd Shivajinagar constituency to take on Samajwadi Party legislator Abu Azmi. His daughter Sana Malik, who has also been nominated by the NCP, filed her nomination on Monday, 28 October, to contest from Anushakti Nagar.
“Today, I filed a nomination from the Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar constituency as NCP candidate. I had filed the form as an Independent candidate also. But the party has sent the AB form which was submitted at 2.55 pm and now I am the official candidate of NCP,” said Nawab Malik, after filing his nomination papers in the presence of his two daughters, Sana Malik and Nilofer Malik.
He will now contest on NCP’s clock symbol.
“I am thankful to Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare for giving me a nomination. They have faith in me. The voters will wholeheartedly support me. I will win from the Mankhurd Shivajinagar constituency,” said Nawab Malik.
The NCP’s move is significant as the BJP has repeatedly expressed its strong objection to Malik’s nomination.
It was BJP's Mumbai unit chief Ashish Shelar who took the initiative to oppose Malik’s nomination, saying that the party will not campaign for him. “We will not accept giving a ticket to someone linked to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. We won't support Nawab Malik and will have a different stand,” said Shelar.
The BJP’s opposition is because Nawab Malik is currently on medical bail in connection with a money laundering case. He was a minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi dispensation before he was arrested in 2022, in a case first registered by the NIA against Dawood and his associates, including Chhota Shakeel and Tiger Memon.
However, after Ajit Pawar walked out of the NCP led by his uncle in June 2023, Malik switched to the former’s camp deserting the Sharad Pawar faction.