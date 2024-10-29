The Don debacle: NCP nominates Nawab Malik over BJP’s objections

The NCP led by Ajit Pawar on Tuesday, 29 October, nominated former minister Nawab Malik from Mankhurd Shivajinagar constituency, ignoring the objections raised by its Mahayuti ally, the BJP.

The BJP has warned that they will not campaign for Nawab Malik, given his alleged links with underworld kingpin Dawood Ibrahim.

Tuesday was the last date for filing nomination papers.

Nawab Malik, who is currently the legislator from Anushakti Nagar, will move to the adjoining Mankhurd Shivajinagar constituency to take on Samajwadi Party legislator Abu Azmi. His daughter Sana Malik, who has also been nominated by the NCP, filed her nomination on Monday, 28 October, to contest from Anushakti Nagar.

“Today, I filed a nomination from the Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar constituency as NCP candidate. I had filed the form as an Independent candidate also. But the party has sent the AB form which was submitted at 2.55 pm and now I am the official candidate of NCP,” said Nawab Malik, after filing his nomination papers in the presence of his two daughters, Sana Malik and Nilofer Malik.

He will now contest on NCP’s clock symbol.