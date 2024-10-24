Maharashtra polls: Ajit Pawar can have the ‘clock’ for now—with a disclaimer

The Supreme Court on 24 October, Thursday, directed Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar to use the "clock" symbol in its publicity material in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections with a disclaimer that the matter was sub-judice before it.

Justices Surya Kant, Dipankar Datta and Ujjal Bhuyan passed the order on a plea filed by the rival Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction, which had issued a notice to the Ajit Pawar-led faction.

The top court on 19 March and 4 April had directed the Ajit Pawar-led faction to issue a public notice in the newspapers in English, Hindi and Marathi editions, notifying that the allocation of the clock symbol was sub judice. The apex court had further said the Ajit faction was permitted to use the symbol subject to the case's final outcome.

During the proceedings on Thursday, the bench took note of the submissions of senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who appeared for the Sharad Pawar faction. Singhvi submitted the opponent group should be restrained from using the clock symbol as it didn't use the disclaimer in their campaign materials and "misled" voters.

"They have been blatantly not using the disclaimer. They want to piggyback on me. Nobody should enjoy the goodwill of the symbol which is sub judice," submitted Singhvi.