The first polls after delimitation

The assembly election in Assam this time will be the first after the controversial delimitation of constituencies in 2023. (The last election was five years ago, with polling held in three phases.) Delimitation affected around 40 constituencies out of 126, and led to considerable confusion.

While the number of constituencies is the same, the names of several have changed, boundaries have been redrawn and, in some cases, two independent constituencies have been merged (for instance, Hajo Sualkuchi, Bhabanipur-Sorbagh).

As a result, many voters in Guwahati are uncertain of their constituency. The confusion extends to political parties as well. Party workers are busy scrutinising the final electoral roll issued by the election commission on 10 February 2026 after the Special Revision (SR) of electoral rolls. Political parties have an additional task—finding the right candidates in view of the changed character and demography of the constituencies. In 2022, Jammu and Kashmir underwent a similar delimitation exercise and six new constituencies were added.

In Assam, the number of assembly seats was frozen. However, the Assam cabinet pre-emptively folded four districts back into the districts from which they had been separated, reducing the number of districts from 35 to 31. The merger led to the loss of several Muslim-majority constituencies—South Salmara, Barpeta (two seats), Darrang, Nagaon, Sibsagar, Hailakandi and Karimganj—while the number of seats dominated by Hindus and tribals increased.

As in J&K, the Assam delimitation also created constituencies of vastly different population sizes nestling against each other. The respective delimitation commissions have not hesitated to create small population constituencies alongside large population ones to further marginalise the minorities.