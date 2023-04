Four years after a lone suicide bomber rammed his explosive-laden car into a bus bringing CRPF jawans back from leave, killing 40 jawans, the controversy around it refuses to die.

The attack on 14 February 2019, barely two months before the Lok Sabha elections, was a real shot in the arm for Narendra Modi’s BJP, seeking a second term in office. Two weeks later, a bunch of Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jets reportedly crossed into Pakistan to bomb a terrorist camp in Balakot. The specter of a full-scale war loomed as Pakistani planes entered Indian airspace a few days later. The bringing down of an IAF helicopter with six of its personnel by an IAF missile was counted as collateral damage.

The ‘friendly fire’ controversy was revived this week by the then J&K governor Satya Pal Malik.

While the former BJP leader reiterated several suspicions raised at the time about security lapses and intelligence failure, in recent interviews, he claimed he was being asked not to dwell on the lapses.

The attack could have been avoided, he added, if the then home minister Rajnath Singh had not turned down requests for aircraft to move the jawans from Jammu to Srinagar. Malik also claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called him up from a dhaba outside Corbett National Park to enquire about the incident. When Malik said lapses had led to the loss of lives, he was told, “Tum abhi chup raho” (You better keep your mouth shut). He received similar advice from the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

The mystery of the Pulwama attack remains unsolved despite the voluminous chargesheet filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). With the government maintaining a studied silence on the issue, here are some of the questions crying to be answered: