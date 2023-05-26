The making and unmaking of the note

Ditto was the case with the sudden lockdown, when the announcements asked people not to step out of their homes, unmindful of the facts that a large number of people do not have homes and that the economy depends so much on migratory labourers who had to trek all the way back home with nothing to drink or eat, their pockets empty, their wages lost or unpaid.

A well-planned and thought-through policy that does not fall into the trap of event creation or headline-grabbing also carries the benefit of multiple pros and cons being discussed and well-considered, so that the final outcomes can be that much better. One of the key aspects of decision-making is to think about Gandhiji’s simple message in one of the last notes he left behind in 1948, expressing his deepest social thought:

‘I will give you a talisman. Whenever you are in doubt, or when the self becomes too much with you, apply the following test. Recall the face of the poorest and the weakest [person] whom you may have seen, and ask yourself, if the step you contemplate is going to be of any use to [them]. Will [they] gain anything by it? Will it restore [them] to a control over [their] own life and destiny? In other words, will it lead to swaraj [self-governance] for the hungry and spiritually starving millions? Then you will find your doubts and your self melt away.’