The most unfair elections in history

Serious irregularities have surfaced in the conduct of the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections even after the results were declared on 4 June. This was arguably the most unfair and incompetently run election in India’s history. It saw serious violations of the law, the Supreme Court’s directions and the Model Code of Conduct—and yet, inexplicably, not much attention has been paid to these irregularities. A review is in order.

Section 59 of the Representation of People’s Act, 1951 (RPA) mandates the conduct of elections through ballot paper. This is what the provision says: ‘At every election where a poll is taken votes shall be given by ballot in such manner as may be prescribed and, save as expressly provided by this Act, no votes shall be received by proxy.’

Section 61A of the RPA provides for voting machines at elections, but subject to conditions: ‘…the giving and recording of votes by voting machines in such manner as may be prescribed, may be adopted in such constituency or constituencies as the Election Commission may, having regard to the circumstances of each case, specify,’ it reads.

Note: While Section 59 uses the word shall, Section 61A says only may, which makes the legislative intention clear—conduct of elections in India should be with ballot papers and the EVM may be an option if that was not possible.

Therefore, the Election Commission of India (ECI) is required to issue a constituency-wise ‘notification’ explaining the circumstances under which elections could not be conducted with ballot papers.

No such notifications were issued by the ECI either before or after the announcement of the election schedule on 16 March 2024. This makes the election ab initio illegal.

No code of conduct

The ECI’s total inaction on the violation of a) the Model Code of Conduct, b) Sections 123(3) and (3A), 125 of the RPA, and Section 153A of the Indian Penal Code by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.