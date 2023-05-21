The nation remembers Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary

The general secretary in-charge of communications for the Congress Jairam Ramesh tweeted, "One of the last major accomplishments of Rajiv Gandhi before his assassination on this day, 32 years ago, was the finalisation of the Congress party's manifesto for the 1991 Lok Sabha elections. He spent many hours on it.

"In July 1991, when Dr Manmohan Singh as [finance minister] was criticised for ushering in economic reforms, he would quote frequently from this manifesto, which in many ways bore Rajiv Gandhi's personal imprint.

"His contributions for taking India into the IT age were also distinctive contributions. He wooed GE and Texas Instruments to kickstart software exports. As also his battle for giving Constitutional status to panchayats and nagarpalikas—a truly transformational move."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "I pay tributes to former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji on his death anniversary."