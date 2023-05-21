The nation remembers Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary
Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated on 21 May 1991 in the town of Sriperumbudur near Chennai, Tamil Nadu.
Tributes poured in from all across the country today on the death anniversary of former Prime Minister of India Rajiv Gandhi.
Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated on 21 May 1991 in the town of Sriperumbudur, not far from Chennai, Tamil Nadu, while campaigning for the Indian National Congress candidate for the Lok Sabha elections in that constituency.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, and the former PM's children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra paid their respects at Veer Bhoomi on Sunday.
Tweeting in his memory and sharing a video of notable moments from his career, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote in Hindi: "Papa, you are still with me, as an inspiration, in memories, always!"
Also Read: Why we are indebted to Rajiv Gandhi
The general secretary in-charge of communications for the Congress Jairam Ramesh tweeted, "One of the last major accomplishments of Rajiv Gandhi before his assassination on this day, 32 years ago, was the finalisation of the Congress party's manifesto for the 1991 Lok Sabha elections. He spent many hours on it.
"In July 1991, when Dr Manmohan Singh as [finance minister] was criticised for ushering in economic reforms, he would quote frequently from this manifesto, which in many ways bore Rajiv Gandhi's personal imprint.
"His contributions for taking India into the IT age were also distinctive contributions. He wooed GE and Texas Instruments to kickstart software exports. As also his battle for giving Constitutional status to panchayats and nagarpalikas—a truly transformational move."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "I pay tributes to former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji on his death anniversary."
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in his tribute wrote, "Rajiv Gandhi was a great son of India. Through multiple interventions such as lowering of voting age, strengthening Panchayati Raj, Telecom & IT revolution, and sustained peace accords—he transformed India, propelling it [into the] 21st century. Our humble homage on his martyrdom day."
Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai shared a snapshot of the front page of the Times of India on the day Rajiv Gandhi's assassination was reported, and said, "Front page of Times of India May 22, 1991. As a young journalist at TOI, it was a traumatic day in the newsroom. I covered one of Rajiv Gandhi's last rallies in Nagpur, took the train, returned to Mumbai and went to sleep early. Next morning, the headlines shook us all. Prayers."
Also Read: Rajiv Gandhi as I knew him
"Very fondly remembering Bharat Ratna Late Rajiv Gandhi Ji on his 32nd death anniversary—the architect of modern India, who worked towards making a strong and self-reliant India. It was his foresight that has put India in the ranks of strong, modern nations," columnist Niraj Kumar has said.
"Remembering former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi ji on his death anniversary. A visionary leader who worked tirelessly for the progress and development of our nation. His contributions to modernizing India and promoting harmony will always be cherished. Let us strive to uphold his values and ideals," Vibhakar Shastri, Congress leader and the grandson of India's second prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, wrote.
Several other social media users have written their tributes to the former Prime Minister.
"Remembering Rajiv Gandhi's dream by sharing a clip from a film series I had made—He was not just a young leader but a hope for the future—I truly hope we can one day be the India of his dreams—Inclusive & impactful," Yasmin Kidwai writes.
Aabid Mir Magami, athlete, social activist and national spokesperson for the Indian Youth Congress, Jammu and Kashmir, has written, "More than 3 decades back, Indians had a Prime Minister for whom US President Ronald Reagan himself carried the umbrella as a mark of respect. Remembering Bharat Ratna Shri Rajiv Gandhi today and everyday."
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines