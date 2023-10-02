The Owaisis: A lost opportunity for Maharashtra and for India

In 2014, the Owaisi brothers were a phenomenon to be reckoned with in at least the Marathwada region of Maharashtra. Asaduddin, the older brother, was suave and measured in his addresses to the public; Akbaruddin, of course, was the rabble-rouser. Muslim youth in Maharashtra saw them as the mirror images of Uddhav and Raj Thackeray and were quickly bowled over by their educated sophistication and unapologetic assertion of their Muslim identity, which both proudly wore on their sleeves.

It was no wonder then that the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen even won two seats in the Lok Sabha from Maharashtra and three in the state assembly in 2014. Muslim youth were taken by storm. Owaisi got ambitious enough to present candidates outside just the Muslim-majority constituencies and ran a clutch of Dalit and OBC names on his tickets, sure that his party was about to replace the Congress in their imagination. That year, as I chased Asaduddin all over Maharashtra to finally catch up with him in Aurangabad and saw how crowds reacted to him, I thought the nation would finally get the secular Muslim leader it was seeking in the wake of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad and a couple of others who were now a distant memory to our elders and who the youth knew very little about. For the older brother was sophisticated, erudite, knowledgeable, spoke politely, took the most difficult questions without irritation, his answers always laced with a sense of humour that both charmed and confounded.

But by 2019, this phenomenon was over. What happened?