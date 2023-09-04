One nation one election disaster for parliamentary democracy: Owaisi

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has warned that 'one nation one election' will be a disaster for multiparty parliamentary democracy and federalism.

The Hyderabad MP on Sunday posted on X the notification appointing the committee that will look into one nation one election.

“It is clear this is just a formality and the government has already decided to go ahead with it. One nation one election will be a disaster for multiparty parliamentary democracy and federalism,” wrote Owaisi.

The MP also stated that PM Narendra Modi was forced to reduce cooking gas prices owing to the various upcoming state elections. “He wants a scenario where, if he wins elections, he spends the next five years carrying out anti-people policies without any accountability,” Owaisi said.

Owaisi had earlier termed the concept of one nation one election as unconstitutional.