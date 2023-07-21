“The stitches all over my body remind me of what all those men did to me”: Kuki student 65 days after FIR

After Manipur chief minister N. Biren Singh—in reaction to the viral video clip of two naked women being paraded, groped and dragged about by a mob in the state—claimed on TV that there were hundreds of similar videos circulating, a distraught Kuki woman told The Telegraph that she wanted to ask the elected leader of the state a question.

“Our chief minister said on Thursday that there is absolutely no place for such heinous act in society. I don’t know why he is saying all these things now,” said the former nursing student from Churachandpur, who used to study in Imphal.

She went on to ask: “Is it only because he saw the viral video? How many videos of atrocities against women need to surface for the chief minister to admit that a section of women has been under attack only because of their ethnicity?”

The BJP and the Union government have refused to replace the chief minister despite mounting evidence of his failure to maintain law and order even in Imphal valley over the past two-and-a-half months. N. Biren Singh, for his part, said such disturbing videos were the very reason the internet had been shut down in the state over the past 78 days.

The Kolkata-based newspaper on Friday, 21 July, published a painful account of the atrocities visited on her.