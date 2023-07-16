UP Waqf Board defers construction of hospital in Ayodhya for lack of funds

The paucity of funds has forced the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation Trust to defer the construction of a hospital in Ayodhya's Dhannipur, the location where the Waqf board was granted land after the historic Ram Mandir Supreme Court verdict in 2019.

The Trust is handling a mega project under which a mosque, a charity hospital, and a community kitchen is supposed to be built.

According to its members, the trust had originally planned to build the hospital first, and a mosque later, but was held back by the lack of money it is required to pay in fees and development charges.