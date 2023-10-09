There is no reason why India cannot take back 'Sindhu': Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that if Shri Ram Janmabhoomi can be taken back after 500 years, there is no reason why India cannot take back ‘Sindhu’ - the Sindh province, now in Pakistan.

According to a press statement issued by the state government late on Sunday night, the Chief Minister, while addressing the two-day National Sindhi Convention, said: "After 500 years, a grand temple of Lord Ram is being constructed in Ayodhya. Ram Lalla will be seated again in his temple by the Prime Minister in January. If Ram Janmabhoomi can be taken back after 500 years, there is no reason why we cannot take back Sindhu."

Yogi Adityanath's remarks drew a resounding applause, the statement said.

The Chief Minister also said the Sindhi community needs to tell its present generation about its history and added that the community suffered the most after the partition.