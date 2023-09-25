UP student slapping: SC slams Yogi govt, asks state to appoint IPS officer for probe

The Supreme Court on Monday criticised the Uttar Pradesh government for failing to comply with the Right to Education Act and ordered it to appoint a senior IPS officer to investigate the case of the teacher in a private school in Muzaffarnagar, who instigated young students to slap a Muslim classmate, as seen in a viral video. The case will be heard next on 30 October.

The apex court wanted to know why there was a delay in filing the first information report (FIR), with communal allegations omitted, and also questioned the absence of a video transcript in the FIR.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Pankaj Mithal said, “This is about the quality of education, and this includes sensitive education. The manner in which it has happened should shake the conscience of the state. The state must take responsibility of the education of the child.”