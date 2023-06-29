Think, rethink consequences of UCC: Farooq to Centre

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Thursday said the Centre should not push through with the Uniform Civil Code and rethink consequences of implementing it.

"They should rethink about it. This is a diverse nation, people of different races and religions live here and Muslims have their own shariah law," Abdullah told reporters at Hazratbal after offering Eid-ul Azha prayers. The Lok Sabha member from Srinagar said the government should think and rethink about the consequences of implementing the UCC. They should keep all this under consideration and instead of pushing it through, they should think of the consequences. Lest, there might be a storm," he added.