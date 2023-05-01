Farooq Abdullah lauds wrestlers for standing up against 'sexual harassment'

Unity is power and can shake any government, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president Farooq Abdullah told his party workers on Monday as he lauded wrestlers protesting in Delhi over sexual harassment allegations against the Wrestling Federation of India president.



"The wrestlers are sitting (in protest) at Jantar Mantar because they were being sexually exploited. They are my and your daughters who came together with determination and made a resolve to fight for their honour after nobody listened to them," Abdullah said.



Citing the example of the protesting wrestlers, the National Conference leader asked his party workers to stand united without any fear.