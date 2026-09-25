Third harassment case in days puts Bihar law and order under spotlight

A case has been registered in Banka after a purported video of a woman being harassed at Mandar Hill surfaced online; police are conducting raids to arrest three accused.

The incident comes days after similar cases were reported in Jamui and Samastipur, prompting criticism from Union minister Chirag Paswan and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Police have also booked those accused of circulating the Mandar Hill video and attempting to reveal the woman’s identity.

A purported video showing a young woman being harassed by a group of youths at the popular tourist destination of Mandar Hill in Bihar has triggered a fresh political row over law and order in the state, days after similar incidents were reported in Jamui and Samastipur.

Union minister Chirag Paswan called the incidents "shameful" and said the government could not "run away from accountability". Assembly leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav alleged that the three incidents reflected a "collapse of law and order" in Bihar.

Paswan said the issue could not be addressed merely through arrests or encounters and called for action against officials under whose jurisdiction such incidents occurred. "Such incidents are happening in our presence. We should be so ashamed that we feel like sinking into the ground," Paswan said, stressing that repeated incidents involving young women could not be ignored. "Those officials should be identified and action taken against them — under whose nose such major incidents are being carried out."

Paswan, who heads the LJP (RV), said the government could not "run away from accountability" over the incidents.

Yadav, the RJD national working president, alleged that the Banka incident, coming days after similar cases in Jamui and Samastipur, reflected a "collapse of law and order" in the state.