Third 'Rupee Store' opens in Chandigarh

After Vikas Nagar in Mauli Jagran and small flats in Maloya, Dhanas has opened its first rupee store, the third such store in the city of Chandigarh. The Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh (MCC) has said that the store will promote the concept of the 3Rs — Reduce, Reuse, Recycle — and provide low-cost goods to the underprivileged.

The store is said to stock items donated by residents to help needy people in the city.

The city's mayor, Anup Gupta, inaugurated the store in the presence of municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra, area councillor Ram Chander Yadav, and other prominent people.

On offer at the 1 Rupee Store are items such as dinnerware, bedsheets, women’s suits, men’s trousers and shirts, children's toys, books, household and office appliances, all for just Re 1 apiece.