Those in NDA out of fear will jump ship at time of polls: Nitish

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday claimed that many NDA constituents were with Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP "out of fear" and would jump ship at the time of elections.

The JD(U) leader, who is one of the key architects of the opposition coalition INDIA, responded with a resounding "bilkul" (certainly) to repeated queries from journalists as to whether he foresaw a "wipeout" of the NDA in 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Asked about Modi’s 'ghamandia' jibe, he said "All of us have joined hands for the betterment of the country. They (the BJP) are not aware that many parties, which I shall not name right now, are with them out of fear. They will come over to this side when the elections are announced".

Kumar, who snapped ties with the BJP a year ago, also took a veiled dig at Modi's absence from the Parliament during the first two days of debate on the no-confidence motion.