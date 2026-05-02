Three DRG personnel killed in IED blast during demining operation in Chhattisgarh

Three personnel of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) were killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast during a demining operation in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred in a forested area under the Chhote Bethiya police station limits, near the border with Narayanpur district, where security forces had launched a joint operation involving demining, area domination and search activities.

According to officials, a DRG unit was engaged in locating and defusing IEDs believed to have been planted earlier by Maoists when one of the devices exploded unexpectedly. Four personnel were caught in the blast.

Inspector Sukhram Vatti, Constable Krishna Komra and Constable Sanjay Gadhpale succumbed to their injuries at the site. A fourth jawan, Constable Parmanand Komra, sustained injuries and is currently undergoing treatment.