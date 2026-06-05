Three killed, several homes torched in armed attack on Manipur village

At least three people, including a woman, were killed and several houses were set ablaze after unidentified armed men attacked a tribal village in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Friday, prompting a major security operation in the area.

According to police officials, the attack took place at Loibol Khullen village when armed cadres belonging to an unidentified group launched an assault on the settlement. The attack was reportedly met with resistance from another armed group, leading to an intense exchange of gunfire that lasted for around 30 minutes.

Three villagers lost their lives during the violence. The deceased were identified as Letkhongam Haokip, his wife Tinmary Haokip, and Jangminlal Haokip.

The incident triggered panic among residents, many of whom fled their homes and sought refuge in nearby forested areas to escape the firing.