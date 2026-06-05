Three killed, several homes torched in armed attack on Manipur village
Woman among victims as rival armed groups exchange fire in Kangpokpi district; security forces launch search operation
At least three people, including a woman, were killed and several houses were set ablaze after unidentified armed men attacked a tribal village in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Friday, prompting a major security operation in the area.
According to police officials, the attack took place at Loibol Khullen village when armed cadres belonging to an unidentified group launched an assault on the settlement. The attack was reportedly met with resistance from another armed group, leading to an intense exchange of gunfire that lasted for around 30 minutes.
Three villagers lost their lives during the violence. The deceased were identified as Letkhongam Haokip, his wife Tinmary Haokip, and Jangminlal Haokip.
The incident triggered panic among residents, many of whom fled their homes and sought refuge in nearby forested areas to escape the firing.
Officials said at least seven houses were burnt down during the attack, while several other properties sustained extensive damage.
Additional security personnel, led by senior officers, have since been deployed to the area. A combing operation has been launched to track down those responsible for the attack.
The incident drew strong condemnation from the Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), the apex body representing the Kuki tribal community in the state.
In a statement, KIM described the killings and destruction of homes as a serious violation of human rights and condemned the targeting of civilians.
The organisation expressed condolences to the bereaved families and solidarity with residents affected by the violence in Loibol Khullen village.
KIM called on the Government of India and security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation, identify those behind the attack and ensure swift justice for the victims.
The tribal body also urged authorities to strengthen security arrangements in vulnerable areas to prevent further attacks on civilians and restore confidence among local communities.
The latest incident comes amid continuing concerns over security and sporadic violence in parts of Manipur, where tensions between communities have periodically flared in recent years.
With IANS inputs
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