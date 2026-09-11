Three labourers killed, 11 injured in Vellore church roof collapse

Three labourers were killed and 11 others injured after the roof of an under-construction church collapsed in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore district on Thursday, officials said.

The accident occurred at the Church of South India building in Mandi Krishnapuram near Katpadi as workers were pouring concrete for the roof slab.

A police officer said the 20-foot-high steel scaffolding and supporting framework suddenly gave way, trapping the labourers beneath concrete debris and rubble.

Personnel from the National Disaster Response Force’s Arakkonam unit joined the district administration, police and fire services in rescuing workers trapped at the construction site.