Delhi building collapse: MCD claims 58 demolitions. So where are they?

After the Satya Niketan building collapse that claimed the lives of at least seven students, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has apparently launched a sweeping enforcement drive against illegal and unsafe structures.

But the civic body's claims of more than 58 demolitions have raised a basic question: where are these buildings, and how many have actually been demolished?

The MCD has said it demolished 34 illegal or unsafe structures across its 12 zones in a single day, taking the total number of recent demolitions to more than 58 properties.

It has also begun surveying paying guest (PG) accommodations across the city for structural vulnerabilities, with particular attention to buildings with more than five storeys and RCC-framed structures, as well as those with more than four storeys and load-bearing brick-wall structures.

Following field inspections, buildings are being categorised as visibly safe; visibly repairable requiring minor repairs; visibly repairable requiring major repairs; and visibly vulnerable or dangerous.

But the enforcement drive has also raised questions over the scale, location and nature of the demolitions being claimed by the civic body.

Publicly available media reports so far appear to have documented only a handful of specific demolition actions. This makes it difficult to establish whether the numbers cited by the MCD refer to complete demolitions, partial demolition of unauthorised portions, or enforcement action involving relatively minor structures.