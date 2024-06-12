3 women dead, 26 people injured as bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

Three women died and twenty-six people were injured when a bus driver lost control over his vehicle on the Gangotri National Highway in Uttarakhand. It fell into a gorge near Gangnani , police said on 12 June.

According to the police, the incident occurred 50 km from Gangnani on the night of 11 June. As the driver lost control, the bus broke the crash barrier, tumbled down the gorge and got stuck on a tree before it could hit the bottom.

A lot of lives by the tree, which prevented the bus from falling into the Bhagirathi river, an official said.

The bus was heading towards Uttarkashi from Gangotri with 29 people, including the driver and his assistant, on board, a police officer said. Rescue and relief work began promptly.

According to the officer, the injured were brought out of the bus through the windows and sent to Uttarkashi District Hospital and Bhatwadi Health Centre.