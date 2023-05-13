Tillu Tajpuriya murder: 6 accused inmates taken for forensic examination

A blood-stained pair of sports shoes, travel bag and a black T-shirt and shorts worn by the accused were also seized.



"A lid of bucket with blood stains was also recovered from the prison cell of the accused along with a piece of wiper stick used by them to dismantle iron grills of the first floor to make way for entering the ground floor to kill Tajpuriya; blood stained blanket bedsheet and a knife were recovered during the police custody remand," the officer said.



On May 2, Tajpuriya was killed allegedly by four members of the rival Gogi gang Deepak alias Titar, Yogesh alias Tunda, Rajesh, and Riyaz Khan who stabbed him "92 times". The four attackers, lodged on the first floor of the prison, cut an iron grille and used bed sheets to climb down, police had said.



Ataul Rahman had allegedly helped the four assailants get rid of the weapons used in the murder, while Chavanni had covered the CCTV camera with a bed sheet during the incident, they added.



Tajpuriya was lodged in Tihar jail since 2016. He was an accused in the 2021 Rohini court shootout, in which gangster Jitender Gogi was killed, and was facing a threat to his life following the shootout.