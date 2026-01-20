TINA, There Is No Accountability: Rahul Gandhi on UP techie's death

Days after the tragic death of Yuvraj Mehta, a 27-year-old software engineer whose car plunged into a water-filled pit in Noida, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condemned the incident as a glaring example of urban neglect and a failure of accountability.

Mehta, who worked in Gurugram and lived in Noida Sector 150, was returning home late on January 16 when his car fell into a deep pit near an under-construction site. Despite crying for help for nearly two hours, timely rescue efforts failed to save him.

In a post on X, Gandhi cited the incident as symptomatic of India’s urban crisis, stating, "Roads kill, bridges kill, fires kill, water kills, pollution kills, corruption kills, indifference kills." He added, "India's urban collapse isn't about lack of money, technology, or solutions. It’s about lack of accountability. TINA – There Is No Accountability."