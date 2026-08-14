Tiranga Yatras leave students ill in MP, UP amid heat, exhaustion

The proliferation of government-backed Tiranga Yatras ahead of Independence Day comes with a political irony: the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), ideological parent of the ruling BJP, did not hoist the tricolour at its Nagpur headquarters for 52 years after Independence. Now, as the national flag has become a prominent feature of official campaigns and political messaging, more than 50 schoolchildren have fallen ill during such rallies in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

The incidents, both linked to heat and prolonged exposure to the sun, have also raised questions about arrangements made for children participating in high-profile Tiranga events.

In Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district, 12 students fell ill during a Tiranga Yatra on Wednesday, 12 August. More than 200 students from eight schools took part in the event organised in the Chitrangi assembly constituency of minister of state for agriculture and rural development Radha Singh.

Students said some had walked nearly six kilometres to reach the venue and were then made to wait for about an hour in the heat and humidity for the minister. They alleged that adequate arrangements for drinking water and snacks had not been made.