TISS Mumbai withdraws controversial ‘honour code’, revokes ban on PSF

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai, has lifted its ban on the Progressive Students’ Forum (PSF), a left-wing student body, and revoked its contentious new honour code.

The decision, communicated via an official order on 16 September 2024, came after a month of mounting criticism.

The earlier office order dated 19 August 2024 had imposed restrictions on PSF activities across TISS campuses, sparking widespread debate among students and faculty.

According to the new order issued by the registrar, the decision was taken after thorough deliberation by the authorities. ‘The same has been reviewed... and it has been decided to withdraw the said order with immediate effect,’ the revised order stated.