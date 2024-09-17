TISS Mumbai withdraws controversial ‘honour code’, revokes ban on PSF
The move follows strong opposition from student groups and activists, who criticised the code for stifling free speech and dissent
The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai, has lifted its ban on the Progressive Students’ Forum (PSF), a left-wing student body, and revoked its contentious new honour code.
The decision, communicated via an official order on 16 September 2024, came after a month of mounting criticism.
The earlier office order dated 19 August 2024 had imposed restrictions on PSF activities across TISS campuses, sparking widespread debate among students and faculty.
According to the new order issued by the registrar, the decision was taken after thorough deliberation by the authorities. ‘The same has been reviewed... and it has been decided to withdraw the said order with immediate effect,’ the revised order stated.
The controversial honour code, which had introduced strict prohibitions on political and ‘anti-establishment’ activities, has also been suspended. This move follows strong opposition from various student groups and activists who criticised the code for stifling free speech and dissent.
The code had mandated that students refrain from participating in demonstrations, political discussions or any form of protest deemed disruptive to the academic environment. It also outlined penalties, including the possibility of termination, for violating these guidelines.
The honour code was criticised for penalising critical thinking and discouraging independent views—practices that are seen as vital in many academic institutions and used to a value TISS prided itself upon.
The revised order says that the administration is committed to maintaining an inclusive and respectful environment while urging students to refrain from activities that might tarnish the institute’s reputation.
The ban on the PSF came in the wake of the suspension of PSF leader and PhD scholar Ramadas Prini Sivanadan, a Dalit student from Kerala’s Wayanad, who was barred from the institute for two years for participating in protests. Sivanadan subsequently approached the Bombay High Court to challenge the suspension order.
Students had earlier expressed concerns that the honour code’s revised language was simply a reworded attempt to silence dissent. “It specifically talks about the consequences of indulging in political activities and unpatriotic discussions,” said one student, reflecting on the underlying intention of the now-suspended regulations.
The revised honour code for the 2024–25 academic year will replace the suspended version, with the administration inviting both students and faculty to scrutinise the modifications.
Meanwhile, student groups and activists continue to voice concern over the suppression of political engagement on campus.