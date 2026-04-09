TMC exposes BJP's ‘Rs 1,000 crore pact’ with Humayun Kabir in bombshell leaked video

Trinamool Congress leaders turned up the heat today, dropping a leaked video that rips the mask off Janata Unnayan Party boss Humayun Kabir. They say he's in cahoots with BJP, handing them a blueprint to grab Muslim votes for a fat cheque of Rs 1,000 crore—with Rs 300 crore paid right away. The video shows Kabir chatting cozy with folks linked to BJP leaders like Suvendu Adhikari and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. This comes just as everyone sees Mamata Banerjee charging toward another huge win, keeping Bengal strong and united.

In the video, Kabir brags big about stirring up feelings over Babri Masjid right in Murshidabad. He claims Muslims all over India back him fully. He talks about massive crowds showing up on their own—one lakh one Friday, then doubling to two lakh the next. These folks come from every corner of Bengal and even neighbouring spots like Jharkhand, Bihar, Assam, and Tripura. They skip their own nice marble mosques to pray at this bare spot where building hasn't even kicked off till now. Kabir says the sentiment runs that deep; people just show up, no calls needed.

Then the talk gets real political. The person asking questions pushes Kabir on how to kick Trinamool out of power. Kabir lays it out plain: push Muslims to vote for him, and watch Hindus run straight to BJP. Why? Because everyone knows Mamata Banerjee holds 90 to 100 per cent of the Muslim vote. Take that away, and her Hindus who stuck with her will wake up, see she can't win anymore, and pick the only other choice—BJP. Kabir paints himself as the big boss with 80 to 90 seats in the 294-seat assembly. "Vote for me," he says. "Whoever ends up chief minister—Hindu or not—I'll back them full throttle. If it's BJP, no problem at all. One thing clear: I will never let Mamata Banerjee come back to power."

TMC jumped on this like lightning. Kunal Ghosh led the charge, saying it's shocking but not surprising. "The whole state—even BJP—knows Mamata is set for a massive victory. This video shows their dirty tricks, using B-teams and C-teams to chop up the Muslim vote bank. BJP smells defeat, so they rope in guys like Humayun Kabir to play spoiler."

Firhad Hakim didn't hold back, calling the whole thing shameful. He slammed Kabir as a lowlife trying to buy and sell votes by playing on religious feelings. "BJP tried everything—CBI, ED, central muscle—but couldn't stop Bengal's rise. Now they work from dark corners, firing up old divides. They got this turncoat politician and some leader from Hyderabad to run the dirty game." Hakim asked straight up, "Are we Muslims so brainless we'll sit quiet while this guy auctions our faith? He demanded Rs 300 crore advance like it's a market deal. Is our sentiment up for grabs? Kabir dragged in Babur's name just to hawk feelings around mosques. BJP made this C-team, pushed SIR to wipe Muslim names in Malda and Murshidabad, but that flopped too. Now buying traitors for vote cuts. Muslims, give them the answer they deserve. This is a sin—how do you sell your own religion? I kicked him out right here because I knew his true colours. Anyone still with him, wake up—shame on them."

Hakim kept going with a shoutout to the big players and said, "Shame on you, Himanta Biswa Sarma—you jumped to BJP after Saradha scam. Is that scam money fuelling this? Shame on Owaisi—you've sunk to BJP B-team levels. We all know it."

Arup Biswas wrapped it up strong and said, "BJP lost the game before a single vote drops. They starved Bengal, twisted arms with SIR—all for nothing. Now throwing money at B-teams to buy votes. Let me say it clear, they won't cross 50 seats. Bengal's people have made up their minds to protect Mother Bengal.