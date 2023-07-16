TN government continues to oppose NEET: Health minister

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Sunday said that the state government is continuing its opposition to National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET).

Talking to media persons, the minister said that he and the state had given a new representation to the Union Health Minister to do away with NEET.

The minister said that during the state government has given replies to the Union Ministry for Home affairs on the clarifications they asked regarding the petition of the state government on NEET exemption.