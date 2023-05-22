To avoid Manipur-like conflict, Assam govt defers ST status to six ethnic groups

However, it took the Modi government five years to take a position on the issue in January 2019, during a period of intense public outrage in Assam over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).



A bill to incorporate the six communities in the ST category was introduced in Rajya Sabha by then Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Jual Oram. For reasons that are best known to the BJP in power, the same was not put to a vote and allowed to expire.



In order to establish autonomous councils for the Koch-Rajbongshis, the Morans, and the Mataks in multi-ethnic Assam, the state legislative assembly enacted three pieces of legislation in 2020. The BJP government was instantly accused by the opposition of choosing a "divide-and-rule policy" with regard to the six communities vying for ST recognition.



Additionally, it was perceived as yet another effort by the BJP to win back the support of these communities ahead of the 2021 assembly elections.