‘Toeing the line is one thing, bending over another’: SC castigates UP Police

The Supreme Court on Wednesday castigated the Uttar Pradesh Police for registering a molestation case against an “unknown person” despite the alleged accused having been apprehended at the spot, questioning the credibility of the investigation and warning that it could consider handing over UP Police probes to the CBI.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kumar and Sanjeev Sachdeva made the sharp observations while hearing a plea seeking cancellation of anticipatory bail granted to an accused in a molestation case in Bulandshahr.

“Toeing the line is one thing but bending over is another. And this kind of cover-up job? Less said the better,” the bench said.

The court took note of the petitioner's submission that the police had initially registered an FIR against an “unknown” motorcycle rider even though the suspect had allegedly been caught at the spot and handed over to the local police.

The petitioner alleged that the police subsequently added the accused's name to the case without carrying out an adequate investigation and later gave him a clean chit.

The bench questioned the UP Police counsel over why the accused was not named in the FIR if he had been apprehended at the scene.

“The FIR was registered against unknown persons? Why did you write unknown if the person was caught at the spot?” the bench asked.