Delhi: 2 NE women molested, assaulted outside hotel; 4 accused identified

Two women from India’s northeastern region were allegedly molested, assaulted and subjected to racist remarks by a group of men outside a hotel in southeast Delhi’s Nehru Place area, police said on Sunday.

Delhi Police said four accused had been identified and multiple teams were conducting raids to arrest them.

The incident took place around 6:30 am on 10 May near a tea stall outside a hotel in the area. According to police, a PCR call regarding women in distress was received at Kalkaji Police Station around 7 am, following which officers reached the spot and found the two women there.

A senior police officer said preliminary inquiry revealed that the women were allegedly subjected to abusive and derogatory remarks by a group of men, which later escalated into a violent confrontation.

According to the complainants, they were having tea outside the hotel when two men allegedly began catcalling them. Several others later joined in, leading to an argument that turned physical.

“One of the complainants alleged that she was molested during the incident and that her clothes were torn. The women also alleged that racist remarks were passed against them by the accused,” the officer said.