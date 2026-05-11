Delhi: 2 NE women molested, assaulted outside hotel; 4 accused identified
Police register FIR after women allege racist abuse, stalking and assault near Nehru Place; raids underway to arrest suspects
Two women from India’s northeastern region were allegedly molested, assaulted and subjected to racist remarks by a group of men outside a hotel in southeast Delhi’s Nehru Place area, police said on Sunday.
Delhi Police said four accused had been identified and multiple teams were conducting raids to arrest them.
The incident took place around 6:30 am on 10 May near a tea stall outside a hotel in the area. According to police, a PCR call regarding women in distress was received at Kalkaji Police Station around 7 am, following which officers reached the spot and found the two women there.
A senior police officer said preliminary inquiry revealed that the women were allegedly subjected to abusive and derogatory remarks by a group of men, which later escalated into a violent confrontation.
According to the complainants, they were having tea outside the hotel when two men allegedly began catcalling them. Several others later joined in, leading to an argument that turned physical.
“One of the complainants alleged that she was molested during the incident and that her clothes were torn. The women also alleged that racist remarks were passed against them by the accused,” the officer said.
Police said one of the women also alleged that she was attacked with a bamboo stick while they were trying to leave the area. The accused allegedly restrained the women and threatened them against reporting the matter.
Both women were taken to All India Institute of Medical Sciences for medical examination after police arrived at the scene.
Police registered a case on 10 May under various provisions of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita), including voluntarily causing hurt, assault with intent to outrage modesty, wrongful restraint, criminal intimidation, stalking and common intention.
Investigators said the women informed police that they would be able to identify the accused persons if produced before them.
As part of the investigation, police examined CCTV footage from nearby locations and questioned witnesses and passersby present during the incident. Officials said eight individuals were rounded up for questioning, following which four main accused were identified.
Police said raids were being carried out at locations linked to the accused, though no arrests had been made so far.
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