Toll rises to 3 in fresh firing in Manipur

The toll in exchange of fire between security forces and suspected rioters in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district a day before, rose to three on Friday, with one more person succumbing to injuries in hospital, officials said.

Five people were reported injured in the firefight, they said.

Armed rioters had opened unprovoked firing at Haraothel village on Thursday. The Army said security forces personnel "responded in a calibrated manner" to tackle the situation, they said.

The mob dispersed by 10 pm, as police and RAF were employed for crowd control, the officials said.

Members of the community to which two of the rioters belonged collected their bodies on Thursday and took out a procession to Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s residence here, they said.