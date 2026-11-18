Top Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist killed in encounter in south Kashmir's Kulgam
Lateef Bhat, who was allegedly involved in the 11 November attack on a CRPF post, was killed after refusing to surrender
Security forces on Wednesday shot dead top Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Lateef Bhat in an encounter in Kulgam district of south Kashmir. He was wanted in connection with the 11 November attack on a CRPF post that left three paramilitary personnel injured, officials said.
Bhat had taken shelter inside a mosque in Zangalpora village in the Devsar area and refused to heed repeated appeals by senior Army and police officers to surrender, they said.
"Bhat has been killed, and his body, along with a weapon, was recovered from the encounter site," an official said.
CRPF Director General G P Singh congratulated the security forces on the operation. "Congratulations guys. Some dishes are best served cold, even in cold weather," Singh posted on X.
In a post on X, Kashmir Zone Police said the body of a neutralised terrorist, along with a weapon, had been recovered from the encounter site. It identified the deceased as Mohd Lateef Bhat, a resident of Khrewan in Kulgam.
According to officials, Bhat and his associate, Umar Nisar Dar, were involved in the 11 November attack on CRPF personnel in Kulgam, in which three paramilitary personnel were injured.
While Dar was killed in a gunfight near the Laru bypass in the district on Monday, Bhat managed to evade security forces.
Acting on specific intelligence inputs early Wednesday, the Army, along with a team from the elite Special Operations Group of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, launched a cordon-and-search operation in Zangalpora, around nine km from Monday's encounter site.
Once the cordon was tightened around the mosque where Bhat was hiding, security forces exercised "maximum restraint" out of respect for the sanctity of the religious place and made prolonged efforts to persuade him to surrender, Kulgam Senior Superintendent of Police Anayat Ali Chowdhary told reporters.
"We tried very hard and appealed to Lateef to surrender. Both I and the Commanding Officer (CO) of the Army had a very long conversation with him via a video call on a phone sent inside," Chowdhary said.
He added that the officers told Bhat he was still young and urged him to surrender, but he refused. Videos showing security personnel appealing to the terrorist to surrender also surfaced on social media.
When Bhat refused to relent and opened fire at security personnel, a gunfight broke out, the SSP said. Security forces retaliated, killing him.