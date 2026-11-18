Security forces on Wednesday shot dead top Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Lateef Bhat in an encounter in Kulgam district of south Kashmir. He was wanted in connection with the 11 November attack on a CRPF post that left three paramilitary personnel injured, officials said.

Bhat had taken shelter inside a mosque in Zangalpora village in the Devsar area and refused to heed repeated appeals by senior Army and police officers to surrender, they said.

"Bhat has been killed, and his body, along with a weapon, was recovered from the encounter site," an official said.

CRPF Director General G P Singh congratulated the security forces on the operation. "Congratulations guys. Some dishes are best served cold, even in cold weather," Singh posted on X.

In a post on X, Kashmir Zone Police said the body of a neutralised terrorist, along with a weapon, had been recovered from the encounter site. It identified the deceased as Mohd Lateef Bhat, a resident of Khrewan in Kulgam.

According to officials, Bhat and his associate, Umar Nisar Dar, were involved in the 11 November attack on CRPF personnel in Kulgam, in which three paramilitary personnel were injured.

While Dar was killed in a gunfight near the Laru bypass in the district on Monday, Bhat managed to evade security forces.