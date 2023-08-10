Torch rally in Imphal demanding special assembly session

Hundreds of women took out torch rallies across the Imphal valley, demanding that a special session of the Manipur assembly be convened before the monsoon session of Parliament ends.

The rallies were held around 9.30 pm on Wednesday at Keisampat, Keisamthong and Kwakeithel in Imphal West district, and Wangkhei and Kongba in Imphal East district.

"In the assembly session, the government should pass a resolution to protect the state's territorial integrity and send it to Parliament while it is still in session," Ingudam Babita, one of the participants of the rally, told reporters at Wangkhei.

The women also raised slogans against the demand for separate administration by Kuki groups, and for the implementation of NRC to identify "illegal" immigrants in the state and deport them.