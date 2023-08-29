Tourists romanticise horses, Warwan residents want a bus

“Warwan Valley is exceptionally stunning -- even for Kashmir...The valley’s remoteness and isolation compound this beauty. This is a side of Kashmir that even most Kashmiris haven’t seen.” This is how a trekking company describes Warwan Valley, nestled in the Pir Panjal mountains between Ladakh and Kashmir.

“Villagers on horses are common, almost like how people use scooters in the cities. After a while, it isn’t surprising to find horsemen galloping towards a village raising a cloud of dust behind them! Almost like an incredulous scene from a movie,” it says.

The residents of Warwan, however, do not share tourists’ romanticised notions of remoteness and isolation. “It feels like we are still living in the 90s. We are forced to walk miles as there is not a single bus service to our region,” Azad Nabi Lone (37), the Sarpanch of Brayan village in Warwan Tehsil told 101Reporters.