Kota: 16-year-old JEE aspirant dies by suspected suicide

A 16-year-old JEE aspirant allegedly hanged himself in his hostel room in Kota, hours after the National Testing Agency published the answer key for the first edition of the JEE-Main 2024, police said on Tuesday, 13 February.

This is the third case of "suspected suicide" by coaching centre students in Kota so far this year, they added.

Shubh Choudhary's body was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his hostel room in the Jawahar Nagar area in Kota on Tuesday morning, said circle officer DSP Bhawani Singh.

Choudhary, who hailed from Chhattisgarh, was a student of Class 12 and had appeared in the JEE-Main 2024 examination, Singh said. However, the police is yet to ascertain the status of his results, he added.

The National Testing Agency on Monday, 12 February, published the answer key for the first edition examination of the JEE-Main 2024 and announced the results on Tuesday.

Choudhary had been preparing for JEE at a coaching institute in Kota and was living in a hostel in the Jawahar Nagar area for the last two years, the police said.