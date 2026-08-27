Trainee pilot, instructor killed as training aircraft crashes in Kanpur

A trainee pilot and an instructor were killed on Thursday when a training aircraft crashed near the banks of the Ganga in Kanpur, police said.

The aircraft, operated by Garg Aviation, took off at around 11.30 am and crashed roughly 20 minutes later near Nathapurwa village in the Katri area, Kanpur Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal told PTI.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

The deceased were identified as instructor Sachin Bhatia from Gujarat and trainee pilot Abhishek Pujari from Karnataka.

Bhatia had around 3,000 hours of flying experience, according to police.

Police, fire teams reach crash site

Police and fire personnel rushed to the crash site after receiving information about the incident. The area was cordoned off and the wreckage secured as evidence for the investigation.