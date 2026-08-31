Trinamool billboard row: Derek O’Brien skips police summons, seeks seven days
Kolkata Police says a second notice will be issued as Abhishek Banerjee and his personal assistant are also called for questioning
Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member Derek O’Brien on Monday did not appear before Kolkata Police for questioning in connection with FIRs registered after clashes over the removal of a billboard from the roof of Abhishek Banerjee’s party office.
O’Brien, who had been directed to report to Shakespeare Sarani Police Station by noon, instead sent a letter through his lawyer seeking seven days to appear.
His counsel said the interrogation notice had been served at short notice, leaving O’Brien with insufficient time to consult his legal advisers.
A Kolkata Police officer confirmed that the Trinamool MP had sought additional time and said the process of issuing him a second notice had begun.
Police personnel from Shakespeare Sarani Police Station visited O’Brien’s residence on Prince Anwar Shah Road in south Kolkata on Sunday and handed the notice to one of his aides.
Notices have also been issued to Trinamool Congress general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee and his personal assistant Sumit Roy. Banerjee has been asked to appear by noon on September 1, while Roy has been summoned for questioning by noon the following day.
Banerjee’s lawyer emailed Kolkata Police on Sunday night, claiming that the three FIRs in connection with which the notice was issued were unavailable on the force’s website.
Police rejected the claim, maintaining that all three FIRs had been uploaded and that copies were accessible online.
The cases arise from an incident on Camac Street on the afternoon of 27 August, when Kolkata Municipal Corporation employees, accompanied by police personnel, arrived at Banerjee’s office to remove what the civic body described as an illegal billboard.
Trinamool activists led by Banerjee, O’Brien and other party leaders resisted the removal, leading to scuffles with police and municipal employees.
In the three FIRs registered at Shakespeare Sarani Police Station, police have accused Trinamool workers of assaulting personnel on duty and attempting to outrage the modesty of a woman police officer.
Banerjee and O’Brien have been named in two of the FIRs along with other Trinamool leaders, including Humayun Kabir and Baishwanar Chatterjee.
Police have arrested 14 people in connection with the confrontation so far.
With PTI inputs