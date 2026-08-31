Trinamool billboard row: Derek O’Brien skips police summons, seeks seven days

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member Derek O’Brien on Monday did not appear before Kolkata Police for questioning in connection with FIRs registered after clashes over the removal of a billboard from the roof of Abhishek Banerjee’s party office.

O’Brien, who had been directed to report to Shakespeare Sarani Police Station by noon, instead sent a letter through his lawyer seeking seven days to appear.

His counsel said the interrogation notice had been served at short notice, leaving O’Brien with insufficient time to consult his legal advisers.

A Kolkata Police officer confirmed that the Trinamool MP had sought additional time and said the process of issuing him a second notice had begun.

Police personnel from Shakespeare Sarani Police Station visited O’Brien’s residence on Prince Anwar Shah Road in south Kolkata on Sunday and handed the notice to one of his aides.

Notices have also been issued to Trinamool Congress general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee and his personal assistant Sumit Roy. Banerjee has been asked to appear by noon on September 1, while Roy has been summoned for questioning by noon the following day.