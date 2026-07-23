TMC faces contempt charge over alleged violation of high court rally order

Police allege the rally breached Calcutta High Court conditions on crowd size and road use; separate case registered over alleged vandalism at the venue.

Kolkata Police have registered a suo motu case against the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress over alleged violations of Calcutta High Court directives during the party's Martyrs' Day rally held on 21 July at Cathedral Road in central Kolkata.

The complaint, lodged at Hastings Police Station, alleges that the organisers failed to comply with court-imposed conditions governing the event, including restrictions on crowd size and traffic management.

Earlier this month, the Calcutta High Court had permitted the rally subject to two conditions: attendance was not to exceed 2,500 people, and the event was to be confined to one carriageway of Cathedral Road, with the other remaining open to traffic.

According to police, attendance at the rally exceeded the permitted limit, forcing authorities to close both carriageways and divert traffic in the area.