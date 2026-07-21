Kolkata: Mamata vows to join CJP protests, says ‘jail better than BJP’

Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday, 21 July declared that she was prepared to join protests organised by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), saying the fight against the BJP would go beyond party lines.

"We have relationships with many political parties beyond the INDIA bloc. We will fight together. In the coming days, we will all try to form an alliance in Bengal. Even if that doesn't happen, the INDIA bloc will fight. No one can stop what we are about to start," she said. "If needed, I will also go to CJP programmes. If all of us hit the roads, remember all the BJP leaders have to flee."

Speaking about the possibility of arrests during future protests, Banerjee said she was not afraid of going to prison. She said, "Eating rice in jail is always better than eating the BJP's rice. We will soon go to the districts. All of us will be there. Don't be scared. We are all ready to go to jail."

Banerjee also asserted that her faction was the genuine TMC, taking a swipe at the newly-formed breakaway group led by Ritobrata Banerjee. "We are the real TMC. Just erecting sign boards does not make one real," she said. "Forgive us, but we have no further need for you," she added, referring to leaders she accused of siding with the BJP. "Instead of acting as a bolster for the BJP, just join the BJP."

Addressing party workers at the annual 21 July Martyrs' Day gathering at Mayo Road, Banerjee made a series of attacks against the BJP, the police and state administration. She alleged that the BJP had tried to disrupt the rally by sabotaging the stage and cutting power cables.

"The stage was dismantled at 10 pm. Sound system cables were cut. A gang of 600 bikers arrived. They returned at 11 pm and cut the sound cables again. The BJP is a party of the mentally unstable (taarkata). I know on whose orders this was done," she alleged.

She thanked electricity workers for restoring the damaged connections, saying, "I am especially thankful to the electric people who ran all night to fix the cables that were cut by the BJP goons."