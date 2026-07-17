Abhishek moves HC over 'political vendetta'; Mamata says 'fighting like a tiger'

Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general-secretary Abhishek Banerjee has launched a legal counter-offensive in the Calcutta High Court, alleging that he has been subjected to a sustained campaign of political intimidation through public speeches and multiple criminal complaints following the 2026 West Bengal Assembly election.

The fresh petition, which is expected to be heard next week, has been filed against the backdrop of the controversial 'DJ speech' case, in which Banerjee was directed to provide a voice sample to investigators.

According to the petition, Banerjee has compiled 17 speeches allegedly delivered by senior BJP leaders and campaigners during and after the Assembly election, arguing that they created an atmosphere of threat and political vendetta against him. The names said to feature in the petition include Union home minister Amit Shah, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, current chief minister Suvendu Adhikari and others.

Banerjee's legal team contends that these speeches cannot be viewed in isolation but should be read alongside the succession of criminal complaints and investigations initiated against him after the change in government. The petition seeks to widen the focus beyond the voice-sample dispute and place the entire sequence of post-poll events before the high court.

According to the petition, the speeches, criminal complaints and investigations together created sustained political pressure on Banerjee rather than constituting ordinary legal scrutiny. The BJP has denied allegations of political vendetta, maintaining that all investigations are being conducted in accordance with the law.